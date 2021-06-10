Former Minnesota state trooper texted crash victim’s nude photos to himself

A former Minnesota state trooper who stopped at a crash scene in March 2020 took the victim’s cell phone and texted himself her nude photos, he admitted in court.

Albert Kuehne, 37, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images as part of a plea deal that saw the state drop a felony count of harassment, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Wednesday.

Kuehne responded to the one-car crash on March 25 and arrested the 25-year-old woman behind the wheel for suspected drunk driving.

She was hospitalized for treatment and released, according to the criminal complaint. Her boyfriend later noticed on her laptop that her cell phone, which was linked to the computer, had been accessed and nude photos had been sent to an unknown number.

Her boyfriend called the number and Kuehne answered.

The dashcam from Kuehne’s car captured him taking the phone from the woman, then sitting alone in the car while she was being treated.

After the victim reported Kuehne to a lawyer and an investigation was launched, officials searched Kuehne’s phone and found the photos.