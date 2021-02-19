Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon arrested after DUI stop

Damon's wife got out of the car even though the had been instructed to stay inside while they waited for another officer to show up, and she ignored the officer's orders, according to the report.

The officer grabbed Mangan-Damon's wrist and tried to push her against the car. Damon got between them and the officer and former ballplayer scuffled as the officer tried to put Damon and his wife in handcuffs, according to the report.

The second officer arrived and the couple were handcuffed and separated.

When asked to perform a sobriety test, Damon said he would because he is “a big boy.” During the first test, which required him to follow a red LED light with his eyes without moving his head, Damon kept turning his head despite repeated instruction not to, the police report said.

During a walking test, Damon took three steps, stumbled and apologized. He then held out his arms for balance and took an additional eight steps, the report said.

Damon agreed to take a breath test at a DUI testing center where his blood-alcohol level measured between .300 and .294, more than three times the state’s legal driving limit, according to the report.