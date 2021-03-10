Former NASA astronaut eyes US Senate, advocacy group says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A nonprofit group encouraging STEM professionals to run for public office is pushing a former NASA astronaut to enter North Carolina's Democratic primary for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Joan Higginbotham, the third Black woman to go into space, is “seriously, seriously" considering entering the race and is “doing all the things that candidates who are looking to run for office are doing,” according to Josh Morrow, co-founder and executive director of 314 Action, who said he spoke with her on Tuesday about the potential candidacy. Efforts to reach Higginbotham through the group were unsuccessful.

The Charlotte resident has never run for public office before. Her husband, James Mitchell Jr., recently left his position as Charlotte City Council’s longest-serving member. Higginbotham would join three Democrats who have already kicked off their 2022 campaigns. State Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Charlotte-area lawmaker and military veteran, former state Sen. Erica Smith and 36-year-old virologist Richard Watkins are looking to fill outgoing GOP Sen. Richard Burr's seat.