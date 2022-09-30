 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

  • Updated
Gavin Escobar, a former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, has died at the age of 31 in a rock climbing accident in California.

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said.

Miami Dolphins 2018 Football Headshots

This is a 2018 photo of Gavin Escobar of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team.

The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.

Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both climbers dead at the scene, the department said.

A small amount of rain fell in the area earlier in the day, but officials didn't immediately say if weather was a factor in the deaths.

Escobar had been a tight end for NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys in a backup role from 2013 to 2016. He then had brief stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, ending his football career in 2019 with the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

Gavin Escobar

Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar (89) jogs off the field during a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday Sept. 1, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Escobar was hired in February as a Long Beach firefighter, the department said.

Tahquitz Rock, with its steep granite cliffs, is a popular destination for climbers.

Two climbers from Los Angeles fell 200 feet (60 meters) to their deaths on the rock in 2000, according to the Los Angeles Times.

