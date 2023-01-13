Former NFL player Peyton Hillis off ventilator, ‘on the road to recovery,’ after saving kids from drowning

Good news has been shared by the girlfriend and family of former NFL player Peyton Hillis who was injured while reportedly saving his children from drowning earlier this month.

Hillis, 36, was an NFL fullback and in 2011 was on the cover of the popular “Madden” football video game.

His girlfriend, Angela Cole said on Instagram, “A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital.

"Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery.

"Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”

Hillis reportedly was injured on Jan. 5 when saving his children from drowning in the ocean in Pensacola Beach, Florida. He had been in critical condition in a hospital in Pensacola.

Hillis’ sister, Hayley Davis, reported the news on Facebook. She said, “... Peyton is off the ventilator and is doing great!! God has truly blessed us and we couldn’t be more thankful Peyt still has a long road of recovery ahead so please continue to pray but I wanted to update everyone with this happy news!”

His uncle, Greg Hillis, commenting on the post said, Davis “was also a hero in the water along side Peyton. She also had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.” There were no details reported about the incident.

Hillis, 36, played in the NFL from 2008 to 2014 starting with the Denver Broncos then the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. Hillis was a 6-foot-1, 250-pound fullback. His best season was 2010 when he ran for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 61 passes for 477 yards and two more scores for the Browns.

Hillis finished his career with 2,832 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns while also catching 134 passes for 1,050 yards and three scores.

