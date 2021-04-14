Former North Carolina Gov. McCrory enters US Senate race

“It’s time we join together and take back the Senate from Kamala Harris,” McCrory says in the video. Harris, however, has yet to cast many votes that have granted the policy wishes of far-left Democrats.

McCrory, 64, has been on the sidelines of hard-nosed state Republican politics since losing his gubernatorial reelection by barely 10,000 votes to current Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in 2016. He ran for governor two other times, losing to Beverly Perdue in 2008, and defeating Walter Dalton in 2012.

Sticking to previous gubernatorial campaign themes, McCrory pegged himself as an outsider who would bring “conservative common sense” to the Senate.

“I built my career outside of Washington. As a mayor and governor, I took on the tough fights. The liberals attacked me for it," McCrory says.

The ex-governor also will have to maneuver carefully in regards to Donald Trump, who also won North Carolina’s electoral votes in 2016. Trump remains wildly popular among the GOP faithful and continues to promote unsubstantiated accusations of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

McCrory at times criticized Trump during the 2016 campaign. Walker, meanwhile, has embraced Trump, calling himself the most “pro-Trump congressman” from North Carolina when on Capitol Hill.