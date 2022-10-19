NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, her lawyers say.
Former President Donald Trump has been deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, her lawyers say
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
East Chicago teacher with 'kill list' taken into custody; police not notified for 4 hours, department says
The teacher told a fifth-grade student that "she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list," police said.
Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all tax brackets will be revised upward as the US allows people to shield more of their money from taxation.
Smart disappeared from California Polytechnic State University over Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Her remains were never found.
The case was part of a probe into how the FBI conducted its own investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
The Justice Department said in a Supreme Court filing that Trump’s request had no merit.
Starting today, millions of Americans can buy less-expensive hearing aids over the counter. Here's what to know about the new policy.
$1 billion debt relief for US farmers; Trump deposition today in defamation suit; Yankees reach ALCS
Things to know today: US farmers will get $1.3 billion in debt relief; Trump to be deposed today in defamation suit; Yankees advance to ALCS. Get caught up.
The student loan forgiveness application takes about 5 minutes to complete. Here's how to apply and what happens next.