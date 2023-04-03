WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment, as the nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is "not a playground for your misplaced anger."

Trump's ground journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with "TRUMP" in gold letters was carried live on national television and took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president. They slammed the case against him — stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign —as politically motivated.

The scene is poised be quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

His return to the city opens an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Trump being the first former president to face criminal charges even as he is in the midst of a third campaign for the White House, causing major legal, political and cultural events collide in unprecedented ways.

The former president planned to spend the night at Trump Tower, then surrender to authorities on Tuesday for booking and a likely afternoon arraignment. So far, officials have not seen an influx of people coming into the city, as was the case in Washington in the days before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

