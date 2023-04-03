NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has arrived in New York ahead of his arraignment Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Trump’s personal plane landed at LaGuardia Airport on Monday afternoon after his flight from Florida, where he had been staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He was expected to spend the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Trump, the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime, is to appear in a New York City courtroom Tuesday on charges of falsifying business records.

Former President Donald Trump flew from Florida on Monday aboard his private plane toward New York and his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Trump's motorcade from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with his name in gold letters, was carried live on national television. It took him past supporters waving banners and cheering, blasting the case against him — stemming from payments made during his 2016 campaign — as politically motivated.

The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics. Prosecutors say their case against him has nothing to do with politics and have defended the work of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is leading it.

Monday's return to the city opens an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Trump the first former president to face criminal charges even as he is in the midst of a third campaign for the White House. It is causing major legal, political and cultural events to collide in unprecedented ways.

The former president and his aides are embracing the media circus. After initially being caught off guard by news of the indictment when it broke Thursday evening, Trump and his team are hoping to use the case to his advantage. Still, they asked the judge in a Monday filing to ban photo and video coverage of the arraignment.

Repeating his frequent denunciation, Trump posted, “WITCH HUNT” on his social media network.

He also bolstered his legal team Monday, adding a third high-profile attorney, Todd Blanche, according to three people familiar with the matter. Blanche, a former federal prosecutor, has previously represented Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The people would not publicly discuss details of the legal team’s plan therefore and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Read the latest here:

Photos: The scene ahead of former President Trump's arrest