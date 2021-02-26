Former prosecutor faces bribery, extortion, fraud charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida is facing multiple federal charges related to allegations of bribery, extortion and fraud, officials announced Friday.

Jeffrey Siegmeister, 52, of Live Oak, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and charged with conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for unlawful activity, conspiracy to commit extortion aiding and abetting extortion, conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, wire fraud and filing false tax returns, according to court records.

The case will be prosecuted in Jacksonville federal court, authorities said. They did not elaborate on where in Arizona he was taken into custody.

From 2013 through 2109, Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida, covering the counties of Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor.

According to the indictment, Siegmeister conspired with defense attorney Michael O’Steen, 41, of Old Town, who represented clients being prosecuted by Siegmeister’s office, federal prosecutors said. From November 2017 to May 2019, Siegmeister solicited bribes from O'Steen in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges filed against his clients, officials said.