Former SC governor, congressman Sanford joins lobbying firm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor, congressman and one-time presidential candidate, is going to work for a lobbying firm.

Shumaker Advisors announced Tuesday that Sanford would be joining the firm as an executive vice president and principal. The government relations arm of a law firm founded in 1925, Shumaker Advisors operates seven offices in Ohio, Florida, Michigan and the Carolinas, according to its website.

“Mark’s knowledge of policymaking at both the state and federal level is unmatched. He has a command of the issues, the process, and the politics, and our clients will be well served by his leadership,” said Shumaker Advisors Florida executive vice president David Jolly, a former congressman whose time in the House overlapped with Sanford's second congressional career.

It wasn't immediately clear if Sanford, technically an advisor at the firm, would register as a lobbyist.

“I have been honored to serve the citizens of South Carolina and of the United States and look forward to this new chapter," Sanford said. “I’ve always tried not only to make government smaller, but to well understand its details, and in this light I look forward to joining the team of outstanding professionals at Shumaker.”