Former SC utility executive to plead guilty in two courts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The utility executive who spent billions of dollars on two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a single watt of power is expected to plead guilty to federal and state charges in two courts Wednesday.

Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh is scheduled to be in federal court in Columbia at 10 a.m. Wednesday to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, prosecutors say. He will then head to Spartanburg in the afternoon for a hearing on a state charge.

In a plea deal Marsh signed last year, prosecutors said they would ask for 18 to 36 months in prison — all spent in federal custody instead of a state prison, per Marsh’s request. Marsh would also pay $5 million in restitution, with $3 million due before he is sentenced. A judge will hand down the final sentence after the investigation concludes.

Marsh and other executives insisted the project to build the two reactors at the V.C. Summer site north of Columbia was on track ever since it started in 2008.