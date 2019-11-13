Former YouTuber accused of abusing adopted kids has died

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of abusing her adopted children who starred on her popular YouTube channel has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Maricopa Police Department spokesman Ricardo Alvarado said Machelle Hobson died Tuesday at a Phoenix-area hospital. Her death was ruled natural and there was no crime suspected in it, according to Scottsdale police.

Hobson, 48, had been accused of starving her children and using pepper spray to punish them.

She had been hospitalized with “extreme health issues” at the end of May and released from jail custody on June 12 because of her diagnosis, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lauren Reimer said in a statement. Authorities said she hadn’t been hospitalized since then but it’s not known where she was before she was admitted again.

A judge in August declared Hobson incompetent to stand trial, the Arizona Republic reported. Hobson’s criminal case was on hold while authorities worked to restore Hobson to competency to stand trial.