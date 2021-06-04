Fort Worth picking new mayor for first time in a decade

Fort Worth is electing a new mayor Saturday in a race that resembles a Texas battleground and could lead to key decisions over policing in one of America's largest cities as a former officer awaits trial over the 2019 fatal shooting of a Black woman.

The weekend runoff will decide the first new mayor in a decade for Fort Worth — Texas' only big city with a GOP mayor as Democrats have made inroads into the red state's most booming areas.

Although the race is officially nonpartisan, the feel of it is not: Deborah Peoples, a former Democratic Party county chairwoman who would become the city’s first Black mayor, was the top-vote getter in a crowded 10-candidate field in May. She advanced to the runoff along with Mattie Parker, a former top aide of the outgoing mayor whose GOP backers include Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Democratic Party has endorsed Peoples, while Republicans have brought activists from around the state into Fort Worth in an effort to hold the line.

“It's become a very partisan race, and unfortunately, that has become the reality of this election," said Rick Barnes, chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party.