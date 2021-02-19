Foundations turn to bond market in response to rising need

“This suggests that higher spending levels need not threaten the ability of a foundation to be roughly the same size as it was pre-pandemic, contrary to all the hand-wringing in the spring of 2020 among some foundation leaders who worried about ‘locking in losses,’” he says.

Jennifer Reedy, president of the Bush Foundation, said that when she heard about Ford and the other grant makers’ bond offerings last summer, she didn’t think tapping the debt market made sense for Bush. With its $1 billion endowment, the Minneapolis-based foundation is a lot smaller than Ford, which controls more than $13 billion in assets and has a large staff of financial managers. Reedy figured that Bush was too small to generate a lot interest among the financial-services firms that handle bond sales because the fees involved would be too insignificant.

But the more Reedy thought about it, the more it made sense to her given the low interest rates and extreme need in the region. Bush ended up issuing $100 million in debt. The 30-year bonds came with a 2.75% interest rate, and underwriting, legal, and other costs totaled about $600,000. Since the offering, the endowment has risen to about $1.2 billion, Reedy says, citing preliminary numbers.