Founder of Baltimore art collection backed Confederate cause

BALTIMORE (AP) — A founder of the Baltimore art collection that bears his name campaigned for the Confederate cause along with his son, a revelation that comes from a museum whose spokesman says it's trying to show its role in inequality over the years.

The disclosures come as institutions such as the Johns Hopkins University and art museums in the U.S. and Europe are exploring and sharing shameful parts of their pasts, The Baltimore Sun reported.

During their lives and after, William Thompson Walters and his son, Henry, were praised as visionary philanthropists who developed and bequeathed the world-class art collection that’s among the city’s crown jewels. But research conducted by the Walters Art Museum made public Monday revealed William and Henry Walters pushed the Confederate cause in every way possible.

William Walters helped organize a protest that led to the Pratt Street Riots of 1861, resulting in the Civil War’s first casualties, according to the museum. He advocated for a secessionist party ticket to represent Baltimore in the state legislature.