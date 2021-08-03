Founder of Charleston's esteemed Black community paper dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James “Jim” French, the founder of a weekly paper that has served as a mainstay for Black communities in Charleston, South Carolina, for nearly half a century, has died. He was 94.

French, who founded The Charleston Chronicle in 1971, died July 31, The Post and Courier reported.

The Kansas native established the esteemed community paper after retiring from the Navy, crafting the publication into a go-to news source for African Americans in South Carolina's Lowcountry. The Chronicle soon became a respected institution among Charleston's Black leaders, shaping discourse on how to best address problems of economic distress and racial inequity as it advocated for the Black community.

“His greatest contribution was providing the vehicle that a lot of people used to wage (their) battles,” said Barney Blakeney, a longtime Chronicle contributor.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, a Charleston Democrat, told The Post and Courier that French used to spend hours discussing the problems facing Charleston's communities.