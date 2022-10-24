Four athletes involved in Wyoming grizzly mauling talk about group effort to save teammates

POWELL — Brady Lowry noticed bear scat as he walked with three fellow Northwest College wrestling teammates along a hillside on the South Fork. They were searching for shed antlers — one of their favorite activities in nearby mountain ranges. The four close friends chose the school in part due to its proximity to the mountains.
Lowry saw more scat — a lot of it. It was fresh.
“I look up and a grizzly is 5 feet from us, sprinting at me,“ he recalled.
The bear tackled Lowry, a 21-year-old redshirt sophomore from Cedar City, Utah.
He said all he could do as the bear stood over him was pray and protect his head. The bear grabbed his arm, and then bit him in his shoulder and thigh.
Kendell Cummings, of Evanston — his friends call him Kenny — said he was walking a ways behind Lowry. He had seen grizzly scat on previous hikes, but it wasn’t close to the level they were seeing Saturday.
“I’m thinking we were right in their house,” he said.
Then he saw the bear attack.
He panicked, first yelling at the bear, then throwing whatever sticks and rocks he could find. The bear was on top of Lowry, covering his body. Cummings decided he had to act and ran up to grab the bear by the ear.
Grabbing the bear’s ear finally turned its attention off of Lowry. He couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through,” Lowry said. “It was nasty, just looking at the bear right in my eyes, it was scary. Kenny was up above me throwing stuff, grabbing and kicking it. Then it got off me and went after him. “He did save me — he’s my hero.”
Cummings said his attempts by throwing sticks and rocks failed, in his mind he had no other choice than to go after the bear himself.
“I just pulled hard and it kind of looked at me, we locked eyes for a few seconds and I took a few steps back. Then it charged me, took me to the ground,” Cummings said.
He said he couldn’t describe the “once in a lifetime feeling” as the bear knocked him down and started attacking him.
Cummings estimated the bear mauled him for about 45 seconds before leaving, at which point he yelled to Lowry to see if he was OK.
That yelling caused the bear to return.
“I heard footsteps again and the bear came back, looked at me, charged me again, tearing me up a second time,” he said. “The second time was longer. The second time it got me good.”
Cummings said the bear focused on his head on the second attack, while he tried to protect his neck.
Then the bear left and Cummings had a decision to make.
“I was definitely thinking about just laying there,” he said. “Then I thought again, ‘It’s not my time,’ so I got up again and started walking down to where I thought my buddies were going to be, and they were right there.”
After he was free from the bear, Lowry rushed down the hill screaming for his two friends to help.
He said he thought Cummings may be dead.
Orrin Jackson, of Greeley, Colorado, and August Harrison, from Vernal, Utah, had been walking lower on the same ridge to cover more ground while shed hunting. They had found deer antlers and Lowry had found a pair of bull elk sheds earlier.
As Lowry ran down a draw, eventually they heard and then saw him.
“We hear Brady yelling, ‘Help me, help me, help me,’” Jackson said. “Finally we catch a glimpse of him running down and we go that way. When we meet up with him he says, ‘We’ve been attacked by a grizzly.’ “So we took the gun out of August’s bag and headed up that way.”
Lowry had called 911 as soon as he could while going for help. Jackson took the phone when they met him halfway up the draw. He helped organize a life flight, to “help them help us,” Jackson said.
“When Brady had come down, he said the bear had Kenny and he thinks Kenny might be dead,” Jackson said.
Jackson and Harrison resolved to go right back up despite the dispatcher telling them to get to safety and they would help Cummings.
Jackson said that wasn’t even an option for them.
“We didn’t want just us three safe, we wanted all four safe,” he said. “It wasn’t a choice for us, we had to go get Kendell.”
So they had Lowry, blood soaking into his sweatshirts from arm and leg bites, sit down where they were.
“My adrenaline was pumping and I was in and out of consciousness,” Lowry said.
The other two started walking back up the draw with Harrison out front and Jackson behind on the phone. They didn’t see the bear, but as they got closer to the trees, they saw Cummings walking down.
Harrison agreed he couldn’t imagine leaving Cummings.
“I was more focused on getting Kenny and didn’t feel comfortable leaving him up there,” he said. “I just remember running up the hill yelling for Kenny. It took a minute, then he finally yelped back to me. His head was highlighted in red with blood and he was making his way, limping down the hill. I remember how horrifying it was to see my friend like that.”
So Harrison ran to him and helped him get down the hill to the other two.
“I let him rest for a second, then said we had to get down,” he said. “He was losing a lot of blood. So I threw him on my shoulders.”
Harrison carried his friend and teammate for a while, then Jackson took a turn.
They reached a barbed wire fence, and he passed Cummings back over to Harrison. They were lucky, Harrison said.
“We see a Suburban looking for us, almost like it was scripted from a movie,” he said.
In the meantime, nearby landowners in a side-by-side helped the students make their way to the bevy of first responders waiting nearby. They transported Cummings by helicopter to Billings and Lowry by ambulance to Cody. He was later moved to Billings as well.
According to a Park County Sheriff’s Office release, first responders treated the victims while deputies began setting up a landing zone for the Guardian helicopter. They were given permission by a landowner to have the helicopter land in a hay field approximately 300 yards west of their location.
Cody Regional Health EMS, Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Park County Search and Rescue, Guardian Air, and Wyoming Game and Fish were all contacted immediately and responded.
“Multiple persons came together in this scenario to assist these young men, preventing the outcome from being much worse,” said Sheriff Scott Steward, “we are lucky to live in an area where so many people are not only familiar with the outdoors, but are willing to step up and help when it is needed.”
Cody Region Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said department biologists collected hair samples from the scene, but didn’t have a lot of hope in positively identifying the grizzly.
Reports from landowners and hunters indicate close to a dozen grizzly bears were using the area to feed in agricultural fields and bed down. Even if the department positively identifies the bear, the surprise attack wasn’t considered “predatory,” Smith said.
Game and Fish will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make management decisions.
With both victims in Billings, more members of the Trapper wrestling team came to visit Sunday. A few had stayed overnight in Billings Saturday to be with their injured teammates.
NWC wrestling coach Jim Zeigler said both of his injured wrestlers “won over” the hospital staff with their demeanors. And he and his wrestlers made sure both Cummings and Lowry were not alone as their parents made their way to Billings.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these young men, the way they looked out for each other and protected each other,” he said. “They wouldn’t have survived without each other.”
As they rallied around each other on the mountain, the college community has rallied around the four students involved. A fund has been set up to help pay for the medical expenses for Cummings and Lowry.
“I’m really proud of the NWC community in how fast everyone came together to show support for all of us,” Jackson said.
Zeigler said the college administration has been as helpful as can be, from vice president Dee Havig paying for the family of the victims’ rooms in Billings, to athletic director Brian Erickson’s help.
He said president Lisa Watson talked with the parents of all four of the students involved.
Lowry was out of the hospital first, while Cummings was getting ready for discharge by midday Tuesday.
Both are eager to return to campus, but neither wrestler is ready for action. Lowry, whose arm is in a sling after being broken by the bear’s bite, said his goal is to wrestle by the end of the season, which starts Nov. 5. And the avid hunter is still planning on a fall whitetail hunt in Idaho.
Cummings had to have gashes on his leg and bicep stitched up and his hands are in bad shape. He has 60 staples holding his scalp together and multiple stitches in his face to fix where his cheek had been ripped open.
“I got some pretty good cuts all over my body,” Cummings said.
Lowry required surgery where the bear had bit his arm, and injuries to his shoulder and thigh had to be tended as well. All agreed that, as bad as it was, it could’ve gone so much worse if not for the work all of them did to help each other, and the work of the landowners and first responders who got both to the hospital.
“I think we were extremely lucky it went the way it did,” Harrison said.
All four were together again in Powell after Cummings returned to town Tuesday night, with Watson greeting him in the locker room.
Both have stitches and scars — Cummings’ phone was even punctured by a bear tooth — but both recovered quickly, ready to get back to their school and their teammates.
“We were just lucky to have all of us there,” Lowry said. “It’s a Northwest College wrestling miracle. We all had a part in it.”
What you need to know to stay safe in bear country
Bear behavior
Although sometimes portrayed in the media as voracious predators, grizzly bears are normally reclusive creatures. Grizzly bears are intelligent, curious, and have excellent memory, particularly regarding where food sources are located.
They have good eyesight and excellent senses of hearing and smell. Grizzly bears are active during the day and night, but will often alter their habits to avoid humans in areas of high human use.
In the heat of the day, grizzly bears will rest in day beds in dense vegetation, including willows, alders, dense forest, and tall grass. Most grizzly bears spend their time alone except when breeding or raising cubs.
Grizzly bears often live to be around 20 to 25 years of age Mating occurs from May through July with a peak in mid-June. Female grizzlies begin bearing young at 3 to 8 years of age, and litter size varies from one to four cubs, with an average litter of two.
Grizzly bears are opportunistic omnivores. In Washington and Idaho, a typical grizzly bear diet is less than 10% fish or meat, and much of the meat is carrion from winter-killed deer and elk. In areas where animal matter is less available, grasses, roots, bulbs, tubers, and fungi are important parts of the grizzly diet.
Grizzly bears visit wetlands in the spring for succulent plants that are easy to digest and are high in nutrients. Summer foods include thistle, cow parsnip, mushrooms, roots, spawning fish, wild berries, and insects (including clusters of adult moths at high-elevations). Fall foods include berries very important, plants, and ants.
During years when there are shortages of natural food sources, conflicts between humans and grizzly bears are more frequent, resulting in higher numbers of human- caused grizzly bear mortalities due to defense of life or property, and management removals of nuisance bears.
A bear’s body language can help reveal its mood. Bears may stand on their hind legs or approach to get a better view, but these actions are not necessarily signs of aggression. In general, bears show agitation by swaying their heads, huffing, popping their jaws, blowing and snorting, or clacking their teeth. Lowered head and laid-back ears also indicate aggression.
Bear Identification: Black Bear or Grizzly?
Black Bear
Color varies from blond to black.
No distinctive shoulder hump.
Rump is higher than front shoulders.
Face profile is straight.
Ears are taller and less rounded than grizzly ears.
Front claws are 1-2 inches long and curved to facilitate climbing.
Grizzly Bear
Color varies from blond to black.
Distinctive shoulder hump.
Rump is lower than shoulder hump.
Face profile appears dished in.
Ears are short and rounded.
Front claws are 2-4 inches long, depending on the amount of digging the bear does, and are slightly curved. Claw marks are usually visible in tracks.
Color and size can be misleading and should not be used as identifying features. Take a bear ID test.
If you encounter a bear
Make certain you have bear pepper spray at the ready and know how to use it.
Always maintain a safe distance from bears.
Stay calm.
Immediately pick up small children and stay in a group.
Behave in a non-threatening manner.
Speak softly.
Do NOT make eye contact.
Throw a backpack or other object (like a hat or gloves) on the ground as you move away to distract the animal's attention.
Slowly back away, if possible. Keep a distance of at least 100 yards.
Do not run from a bear. Running may trigger a natural predator-prey attack response and a grizzly can easily outrun the world's fastest human.
Don't climb a tree unless you are sure you can get at least 10' from the ground before the bear reaches you. Many experts recommend against climbing trees in most situations.
Do not attempt to frighten away or haze a grizzly bear that is near or feeding on a carcass.
If a grizzly bear charges your first option is to remain standing and direct your pepper spray at the charging bear. The bear may "bluff charge" or run past you. As a last resort, either curl up in a ball or lie face down (flat). Leave your pack on to provide protection, cover your neck and head with your arms and hands. Do not attempt to look at the bear until you are sure it's gone.
If a black or grizzly bear attacks, and if you have a firearm and know how to use it safely and effectively, Montana law allows you to kill a bear to defend yourself, another person or a domestic dog. If you do kill a bear in self defense you must report it to FWP within 72 hours.
If you are armed, using a weapon on a grizzly bear does not guarantee your safety. Wounding a grizzly bear will put you and others in danger.
If a grizzly bear attacks during the day, most experts recommend either curling up in a ball or laying face down (flat). Use your hands and arms to protect the back of your neck and face, and keep your backpack on for added protection. Do not move or make noise until you are sure the bear has left the area.
If a black or grizzly bear attacks at night while you're in a tent, fight back aggressively with whatever you have available to use as a defensive weapon or deterrent. The bear may be seeking food rather than trying to neutralize a threat, so fight back to show the bear you are dangerous.
Report all encounters to your local authorities. Your report can prevent someone else from being hurt.
Bear Spray
Bear spray is a good last line of defense, but it is not a substitute for vigilance and following appropriate bear avoidance safety techniques. Bear spray is intended to create a wide barrier between you and the bear, so the spray can affect the bear’s eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Spray when a bear is no less than 25 feet away. Point the canister slightly downwards and spray in 2 to 3 second bursts in the direction of the bear with a slight side-to-side motion. This distributes an expanding cloud of spray that the bear must pass through before it gets close to you. Spray additional bursts if the bear continues toward you. Continue spraying until the bear either breaks off its charge or is going to make contact. Bear spray has been shown to reduce the length and severity of serious physical attacks when used properly. Bear spray should not be used as a preventative measure: never spray your backpack, tent or person with bear spray.
Hunting in bear country
It is illegal to hunt grizzly bears in most of the country. Learn how to identify the difference between grizzly and black bears. Be absolutely sure of your target. If in doubt, do not shoot.
When hunting in grizzly country, carry bear spray. Keep the spray within reach, and be familiar with the firing mechanism. Hunters are the group of recreationalists most vulnerable to grizzly bear attacks. Grizzlies are attracted to freshly-killed game. If you hunt in grizzly bear country take extra precautions such as never hunting alone, and having bear spray always at the ready in a belt or chest holster.
Leave detailed plans with someone, and check-in periodically.
Field dress and remove your kill from the field immediately. The longer a carcass remains lying on the ground, hung near hunting camp, or in the back of a truck, the more likely it is to attract a bear.
If you must leave a carcass in the field, hang it so the lowest part of the carcass is at least 10 feet off the ground and 300 feet away from recreation/camping/sleeping sites.
If a grizzly bear is at the kill site, do not attempt to frighten away or haze a grizzly that does not leave a carcass! Leave it to the bear and leave the scene.
If you see no sign of a bear when returning to the site, approach the carcass slowly. Yell repeatedly, and make noise to frighten away any bear you didn’t see!
Learn how to tell black bears and grizzly bears apart. Take a bear ID test.
Hiking or horse packing in bear country
Talk or sing songs as you walk – especially in dense brush where visibility is limited, near running water or when the wind is in your face. Your voice will help bears to identify you as human.
Hike in a group and during daylight hours.
Be aware. Learn about and watch for bear sign. Overturned rocks or broken-up, rotten logs can be a sign that a bear has been foraging for grubs or insects. Claw marks on trees, five-toed tracks in the dirt or snow, berries on the ground, plant root diggings or fur on the bark of trees are all signs that a bear has been in the area. If you see fresh bear sign, leave the area immediately.
Stay away from abundant food sources and dead animals – bears may be foraging in the area or protecting a carcass.
Keep dogs on a leash and under control. Dogs may be helpful in detecting bears, but they may also fight with them or lead them back to you.
Avoid wearing scented cosmetics and hair products.
Carry bear spray.
Dealing with food waste and garbage
Never leave garbage unattended, unless it is properly stored.
Do not bury your garbage. Garbage should be deposited in bear-resistant garbage cans or stored in your vehicle until it can be dumped.
If you are unable to store garbage in a bear-resistant container, hang garbage in the same way as your food.
Remember: “pack it in, pack it out”. This includes ALL garbage (including biodegradable items such as fruit peels).
Storing food in bear country
Do not forget: when hanging your food and garbage you’ll need 100 feet of strong nylon accessory cord (1/8 inch minimum) and a carabiner to attach bags to cord.
Never leave food items unattended unless it is properly stored. Food items include all edibles (even in sealed packaging), drinks, coolers (even when empty), and pet food (even fishing bait).
DO NOT bring food, drinks, or odorous non-food items into your tent. This includes toothpaste, perfume, deodorant, chocolate, candy and wrappers. Store in a bear safe container, or hang with your food items. Always seal food and other items with odors in plastic sealable bags inside of bear cannisters or hanging sacks or packs.
Avoid canned foods with strong odors such as tuna. Wash cans after eating.
All food items should be placed in bear-resistant food storage containers (where available) or stored in your vehicle’s trunk or your truck cab. Bear-resistant containers are constructed of a securable, solid non-pliable material capable of withstanding force from a bear. Visit www.igbconline.org to learn about certified bear-resistant containers.
When you are not able to keep food stored in bear-resistant containers, hang your food. Place food inside several layers of sealed plastic bags and a stuff-sac (‘bear bags’ or waterproof ‘dry-bags’ can be purchased for this use) and hang the bags at least 15 off the ground between two trees that are 20 feet apart. Some campgrounds provide communal bear wires for this purpose.
If two trees are not available, sling your bags at least 15 feet from the ground over the branch of one tree so that the bags hang at least 5 feet out from the tree trunk and hang 5 feet below the branch.
Remember to hang pots, utensils, cosmetics, toiletries and any other odorous items with your food and garbage.
Bear-resistant food containers (BRFCs) can be borrowed from some National Park and Forest Service offices.
Setting up camp in bear country
If camping in National Parks, camp in established campsites and follow park guidelines. Most Parks require proper food and waste storage inside established “Bear Boxes” or have established “Bear Wires” for hanging food. In a pinch and in the absence of these permanent storage solutions, carry a bear keg.
Be aware of your surroundings – look at them from a bear’s perspective. Investigate your site for bear sign before setting up camp and then establish a clean camp free of odors
Avoid camping near bear food sources such as berries. Never camp near an animal carcass, garbage or bear sign such as tracks, scat or tree scratchings.
Avoid camping next to trails or streams, as bears and other wildlife use these as travel routes.
Remember the 100 yard rule: locate your cook area and food cache at least 100 yards downwind from your tent when not in established campgrounds.
Pitch tents in a line or a semicircle facing your cooking areas. You will be more likely to spot a bear that wanders into your camp and the bear will have a clear escape route.
Bear country cooking
NEVER cook or eat in your tent – the tent will smell of food and may attract bears. Avoid cooking greasy, odorous foods.
Locate your cook area and hang your food at least 100 yards downwind from your tent.
Remove the clothing you wore while cooking before going to sleep. Store these clothes in your vehicle or with your food and garbage.
Wash all dishes immediately after eating. Dump water at least 100 yards from your campsite.