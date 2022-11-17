 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four children dead, two people injured in Iowa house fire

509 N. Washington fire

Mason City firefighters look on after containing a fire at 509 N. Washington Ave. on Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 Photo by Matthew Rezab

An early morning fire claimed the lives of four children and injured two Wednesday.

According to a release from the Mason City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire reported around 5 a.m. at a house located at 509 N. Washington Ave. When crews arrived, flames were visible on the first and second floors of the house. 

The victims were listed as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, were treated at the hospital with burn injuries. Their conditions are not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the MCFD and the Mason City Police Department. A request for assistance from the Iowa State Fire Marshall has also been made. No foul play is suspected.

