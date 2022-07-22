Four dead at Iowa state park

Four people have died at Maquoketa Caves State Park, north of the Quad-Cities.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspect in the deaths is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
According to a statement from the agency, DCI has learned: "At about 6:23 a.m. this morning, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and DCI were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.
"Officers located three deceased bodies. Officers later found that a camper was unaccounted for. Following a search of the area, officers found the deceased body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, west of the park.
"Sherwin appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and there is no danger to the public."
Police said they were responding to a shooting but have not yet said how the three victims died.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the following statement Friday afternoon: “I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”
