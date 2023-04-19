On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Fox and Dominion Voting Systems have reached a $787 million settlement in the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit. The agreement averts a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election.
» Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents, is due back in court for a hearing to decide whether he should remain behind bars while he awaits trial.
» The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the U.S. while a lawsuit continues.
» Authorities say the death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital has risen to 29, including 26 patients.
People are also reading…
» India is on track to become the world’s most populous nation, surpassing China by 2.9 million people by mid-2023, according to data released by the United Nations on Wednesday.
» A group of Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.
» In sports, the Boston Celtics moved up 2-0 in their NBA Playoff Series with the Atlanta Hawks, the Seattle Kraken won their Stanley Cup Playoffs debut and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw won his 200th game.
» A Russian judge has ruled that American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain behind bars on espionage charges. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government deny the charges and demand his release.
» China has revealed new details of sanctions it previously announced against two U.S. weapons manufacturers, including a ban on Chinese companies doing business with them.
» Southwest Airlines says planes are taking off again after departures were held up because of what the airline calls an intermittent technical problem.
» Certain Americans at high risk from COVID-19 can get an extra vaccine booster this spring. The Food and Drug Administration is allowing an extra dose of the omicron-targeted vaccine for anyone 65 and older if it's been four months since their last shot.
» Get highlights of Monday's NHL and NBA playoff games.
» A Tennessee Air National Guardsman has been arrested after federal agents say he responded to a parody website promoting jobs for hitmen.
» A new report from the National Urban League is citing what the civil rights and urban advocacy group says are some of the top threats to democracy for Black Americans.
» While almost every sector of higher education has fewer students registering for classes, many trade programs are booming.
» Where is the line between art, and advertising? The unresolved question is testing the direct democracy of a small New England town, where a painting of pastries has led to zoning dispute, a First Amendment lawsuit and a local vote.
World's largest ruby heading to auction, and more of today's top videos
The largest ruby in the world to come to auction is expected to snatch over $30 million, NASA’s Lucy probe has captured the first images of Trojan asteroids, and more of today's top videos.
The largest ruby in the world to come to auction is expected to snatch over $30 million. Sotheby's previewed the world's largest ruby in Hong …
Back in October 2021 NASA launched the Lucy probe, its mission, investigate the orbits that follow Jupiter. And now, 18 months later, the prob…
The American Health Giant Johnson & Johnson recently announced that it will settle thousands of lawsuits about its Baby Powder with a pay-…
Two men were arrested Monday on charges that they helped establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government.
This video was captured in a carport in Asheville, North Carolina, where this man, one David Oppenheimer, was attempting to have a relaxing af…
Sardinia is making strides with its artificial island that is helping recycle and save birds at the same time. Non-profit organization the Med…
A letter from French painter Claude Monet to his wife in 1901 may reveal the inspiration behind some of his most influential work.
Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza remains defiant after being sentenced to 25 years for treason, telling the court that one day ‘Russia w…