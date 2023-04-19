On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Fox and Dominion Voting Systems have reached a $787 million settlement in the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit. The agreement averts a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election.

» Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents, is due back in court for a hearing to decide whether he should remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

» The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the U.S. while a lawsuit continues.

» Authorities say the death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital has risen to 29, including 26 patients.

» India is on track to become the world’s most populous nation, surpassing China by 2.9 million people by mid-2023, according to data released by the United Nations on Wednesday.

» A group of Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.

» In sports, the Boston Celtics moved up 2-0 in their NBA Playoff Series with the Atlanta Hawks, the Seattle Kraken won their Stanley Cup Playoffs debut and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw won his 200th game.

» A Russian judge has ruled that American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain behind bars on espionage charges. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government deny the charges and demand his release.

» China has revealed new details of sanctions it previously announced against two U.S. weapons manufacturers, including a ban on Chinese companies doing business with them.

» Southwest Airlines says planes are taking off again after departures were held up because of what the airline calls an intermittent technical problem.

» Certain Americans at high risk from COVID-19 can get an extra vaccine booster this spring. The Food and Drug Administration is allowing an extra dose of the omicron-targeted vaccine for anyone 65 and older if it's been four months since their last shot.

» Get highlights of Monday's NHL and NBA playoff games.

» A Tennessee Air National Guardsman has been arrested after federal agents say he responded to a parody website promoting jobs for hitmen.

» A new report from the National Urban League is citing what the civil rights and urban advocacy group says are some of the top threats to democracy for Black Americans.

» While almost every sector of higher education has fewer students registering for classes, many trade programs are booming.

» Where is the line between art, and advertising? The unresolved question is testing the direct democracy of a small New England town, where a painting of pastries has led to zoning dispute, a First Amendment lawsuit and a local vote.