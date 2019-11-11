Fox legal analyst Napolitano emerges as Trump critic

Being attacked on Twitter was surreal but unsurprising, he said.

"I don't resent it because I know what he's like," Napolitano said. "He sees the world through his own eyes and he doesn't have the sensitive conscience that the rest of us do."

For whatever reason, there seemed a marked shift in Napolitano's tone toward Trump following the July 2018 nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, said Angelo Carusone, president of the liberal watchdog Media Matters for America. The initial positive attitude toward Trump seems, in retrospect, an aberration, he said.

Napolitano said he opposed Kavanaugh because the justice's legal views conflict with his as a libertarian. He said he felt this way before Christine Blasey Ford leveled her sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

Later, when Trump claimed vindication from a Mueller report that decidedly didn't clear him, "it was only appropriate to defend that view, not shrink from it," he said.

By now with the Ukrainian story, "I was apparently irretrievably in the White House dog house," he said. "And we all know that the president hates dogs."

When asked whether Trump should be impeached, Napolitano said that is a political judgment.