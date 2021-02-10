Fox News gives satirist Greg Gutfeld a weeknight talk show

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it is giving a weeknight talk show this spring to its hard-edged satirical personality, Greg Gutfeld, in a further expansion of its opinion programming.

Gutfeld, who has been hosting a weekend show and is a panelist on “The Five,” brings a conservative voice to a late-night comic fraternity of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah that skews liberal.

His show will air at 11 p.m. Eastern and displaces Fox's “News @ Night” program, which shifts to midnight. With the recent launch of an opinion show at 7 p.m., Fox is moving out two more news-oriented hours that had surrounded its prime-time lineup.

“People need a reason to laugh,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. “Greg's unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late-night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday time slot.”

Gutfeld said that he's frequently been asked when his weekend show would go nightly, “so now that we are, there will be approximately 3 million people who will claim it's their idea.”

He's the author of the book, “The Joy of Hate, How to Triumph Over Whiners, Hurt Feelings and Spineless Liberals in the Age of Phony Outrage.”