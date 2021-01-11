Fox News shuffles daytime lineup; CNN makes changes

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is shuffling its daytime lineup and adding a new hourlong opinion show at 7 p.m. Eastern to replace that hour's current anchor, Martha MacCallum.

Both Fox and CNN announced lineup changes Monday, as is often the case for news organizations with a new president about to take power. CNN's Jake Tapper and Fox's John Roberts are among those taking on new roles.

Starting next Monday, Fox's 7 p.m. hour will be led by a rotating group of opinion hosts, with a permanent host to be named later. For years, first with Shepard Smith and then with MacCallum, Fox has stressed news instead of opinion in that hour.

Yet MacCallum, who had been comfortably ahead in the ratings, has slipped behind both MSNBC and CNN at 7 p.m. since the election, the Nielsen company said. That's also when Newsmax has seen its greatest success with a strongly pro-Trump show hosted by Greg Kelly.

In fact, Newsmax issued a statement that its improved daytime and 7 p.m. ratings since the election has triggered changes at Fox.

“The Fox is on the run,” Newsmax said.