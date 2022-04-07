A fox that bit a California congressman and at least eight other people near the U.S. Capitol has tested positive for rabies and was euthanized, according to authorities.
Washington's public health lab confirmed that a female fox captured Tuesday tested positive for the rabies virus, NBC News reported Wednesday. Health officials were contacting all nine people confirmed to have been bitten by the fox.
The positive rabies test came Wednesday evening, NBC News reported.
California Rep. Ami Bera identified himself as one of the victims of the fox attack. Bera, a doctor, told reporters he was walking near a Senate office building Monday when he felt something around his ankle.
"Yeah, I was just walking, as I often would, over by that park over by Russell (Senate Office Building) and felt something lunge — totally unprovoked, right — at the back of my leg," Bera said, adding that he was thankful he had an umbrella with him to help fend off the wild animal. "It felt like a small dog."
People are also reading…
- 3 charged with moving at least 21 pounds of meth in Sioux City
- Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center sees surge in melatonin exposures
- Sioux City man charged with raping a 14-year-old
- UPDATED: Sioux City nursing home, cited for dozens of violations, being sued for $129,000 in unpaid fees
- Sioux City man gets 18 months in federal prison for attempting to steal from credit union
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- Sioux City man receives 25-year sentence for assault with a baseball bat
- Sioux City man gets attempted murder charge for allegedly firing gun next to girlfriend's head
- Lake Park man enters guilty plea in vehicular homicide case
- Sioux City East names Mike Winklepleck, a Morningside and Bishop Heelan grad, head football coach
- Sioux City 16-year-old pleads not guilty of raping 10-year-old girl
- Man taken to hospital after early Monday morning shooting on Sioux City's west side
- Change of venue denied in Woodbury County murder case
- Sioux City Council members speak on recent gun-related crimes
- Stabbing being investigated by Sioux City Police
The disclosure of a fox attack on a member of Congress followed a memo that went out Tuesday warning of possible fox dens on Capitol grounds.
The office of the sergeant at arms sent an alert notifying members of Congress and staffers that U.S. Capitol Police had received reports Monday of people being attacked or bitten by a fox.
Bera said the bite didn't appear to puncture through his sock and into his skin. He said he would take a seven-shot anti-rabies regimen as a precaution and advised everyone on Capitol grounds to take encounters with wild animals seriously.
Washington public health officials said that the fox's kits were captured Wednesday morning and that officials were "working to determine next steps," NBC News reported.
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Most Popular
-
3 charged with moving at least 21 pounds of meth in Sioux City
-
Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center sees surge in melatonin exposures
-
Sioux City man charged with raping a 14-year-old
-
UPDATED: Sioux City nursing home, cited for dozens of violations, being sued for $129,000 in unpaid fees
-
Sioux City man gets 18 months in federal prison for attempting to steal from credit union
Print Ads
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!