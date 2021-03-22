Fox weather forecaster Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic

Dean has spoken to young Republicans in Staten Island, on a virtual town hall sponsored by the state GOP chairman, at a rally hosted by Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim, another Cuomo critic.

Fox wouldn't make an executive available to talk about Dean. A spokeswoman notes that Dean is not a news reporter, and is talking about an issue that deeply affected her family. Fox likened it to Katie Couric urging people to take colon cancer tests, or Al Roker campaigning to raise awareness about diabetes.

Bartzen Culver said those situations aren't remotely comparable.

“It might be wise for us to take this out of the context of Fox News and ask whether the weather personality on our local station should be calling for the arrest of our mayor,” she said. “I think that would make people profoundly uncomfortable and justifiably so.”

Dean said her bosses at Fox have been fully supportive.

“Obviously, it's a position that is probably a little uncomfortable for them because I'm the meteorologist and all of a sudden I'm into this role of being an advocate," she said. "But at the end of the day, my family was affected. And I feel like that is an important role to play if there are not people that have a voice in this.”