France's envoy to return to US after Macron, Biden talks

Macron's office said the call, which was requested by Biden, is to discuss “the crisis of trust” that led to the unprecedented recall of the French ambassador to the United States last week.

Macron expects “clarifications on the American choice to keep a European ally away from key exchanges on an Indo-Pacific cooperation,” the statement said.

The Indo-Pacific defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain was announced last week by Biden, with France being formally informed only a few hours beforehand, according to French diplomats. The pact will see Australia cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead.

France wants an acknowledgment that talks should have been held between allies before the deal was made and that it is raising “a matter of trust about which we need to draw together all the consequences,” according to Macron's office.