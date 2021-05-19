Fraternity members plead not guilty in Ohio hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Seven men pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to various charges connected to the death of a 20-year-year-old university student in Ohio who drank a bottle of alcohol as part of a hazing ritual in March.

The seven entered their pleas in Wood County in northwest Ohio. The charges vary by defendant and include involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing and violating state alcohol laws.

Charges against an eighth man and member of Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity were earlier dismissed. All but one of the defendants was a Bowling Green student at the time. They range in age from 19 to 23 years old.

Stone Foltz, a business major from Delaware, Ohio, was found unconscious by a roommate on March 4 after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.

According to a lawsuit filed last week by Foltz's parents, his fraternity “big brother” was supposed to spend the night with him to make sure he was alright, the lawsuit said.

“Instead, Stone Foltz was taken from the car into his apartment and left alone on the couch to die,” the complaint said.