Fraud or innovation? Views clash in trial of Georgia's Beck

“What is Creative Consultants?" Sneed said. "It’s just a bank account controlled by the Becks.”

Sneed said investigators have concluded that business expenses Beck claimed also were faked.

“You will hear from the IRS that it is impossible that the defendant could have clamed the business expenses he did,” Sneed said.

Instead prosecutors allege Beck spent the money on himself, on investments, on taxes and his insurance commissioner campaign.

“Even the defendant had to keep a flowchart to keep it straight," Sneed said.

But defense attorneys questioned how Beck could have been stealing from GUA when he turned it from losses to profits, saying he turned around a money-losing outfit, cutting losses by improving the process of underwriting insurance and cutting expenses by lowering the amount GUA paid others for reinsurance. That's a way of getting other insurers to shoulder some risks.

“The truth is, he modernized the company with innovative business solutions,” defense lawyer Randy Chartash told jurors. “He saved them money; he made them money.”

Chartash said prosecutors must prove Beck intended to harm GUA, not just that some of his methods might have been underhanded.