Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace lashes quake-hit Haiti

Crews worked to repair downed power lines and clear toppled trees after Tropical Storm Fred move over the Florida Panhandle and trekked inland early Tuesday, spreading heavy rains and a flood threat into the U.S. Southeast.

Authorities warned of the risk of scattered urban and flash floods from a drenching by Fred, even as it weakened while crossing land. No deaths have been reported from the storm, though thousands of Florida residents were reported without power in the hours after landfall.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fred crashed ashore Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in Florida and added it had picked up some speed and weakened some as it move across southeast Alabama late Monday night. A forecast tracked showed the storm would head Tuesday across western and north Georgia and then into the southern Appalachians on Tuesday night.

Top sustained winds dropped to 40 mph (65 kph) overnight and Fred was moving north-northeast at 12 mph (19 kph). Fred was expected to bring heavy rains to a swath of several Southeasteren states on its march north.