Frederick S. Humphries, former FAMU president, dies at 85

In all areas, from fundraising to student recruitment, alumni said Humphries was driven to prove FAMU could match and even outpace the country's most elite institutions.

Greg Clark, president of the FAMU National Alumni Association, said one of Humphries' greatest points of pride was when the school was named “College of the Year” by Time Magazine.

At 6-foot-7, with a boisterous voice and a towering presence, Humphries commanded every room he walked in but remained a “jokester,” Clark said. At football games, Humphries was known for stirring up the crowd as he led the “Rattler Charge,” Clark said.

Humphries never lost touch with his Apalachicola roots. Recently, he told Clark that if something were to happen to him, he wanted his loved ones to celebrate by eating Apalachicola oysters and fish.

“He was that kind of jokester,” Clark said. “I’m sure as we started to plan out his celebration that we’ll probably try to get our hands on some Apalachicola oysters.”

Humphries left FAMU in 2001 and became president and CEO of the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education. In addition, he was later named a Regent Professor at the law school and served on numerous corporate boards.