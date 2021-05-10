Free beer with a vaccine is New York county's most popular tool for getting shots in arms

"There was a lot of social pressure at her table," she said, "so I was able to vaccinate her."

Kestner said some Resurgence employees also agreed to get vaccinated, especially kitchen staff.

County leaders hope the vaccine-for-beer effort will attract younger residents, particularly those in their 20s and 30s who have consistently had the highest rates of positive Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Morsch, who had picked up his free beer at the bar after getting vaccinated with a friend, said he got the shot for more peace of mind when visiting his family and traveling. But he acknowledged that among younger people, there's a sense of invincibility that makes them slower to seek out the Covid-19 vaccine.

"This is the best way to do it," he said. "Bring some fun into it."

Since rolling out the program two weeks ago with commitments from Resurgence and Flying Bison, both Buffalo-based breweries, three other county breweries have signed on.

Health experts say these programs might seem like gimmicks, but if they get several thousand more community residents vaccinated, that's a good thing. They don't expect these types of efforts to be enough to get the region to herd immunity.

"But if it gets another 200 people vaccinated today who otherwise would not have, that's 200 more people that are going to be protected from COVID-19," Poloncarz said, "and 200 less people we need to get to eventually reach herd immunity. And that's the important thing."

