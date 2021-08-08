Free shots at South Beach nightclub - vaccine shots, that is

She'd been on the fence about the vaccine and had planned to get it, but got COVID two weeks ago, calling it “the most horrible experience of my life.”

"I wasn’t anti-vax but I was waiting it out," said Bahamonde, who said half her friends are vaccinated and half are not. “As ignorant as it may seem, I had to go through it to want to do it.”

Bahamonde said she's planning to get vaccinated now and thinks it's cool that LIV is using its influence to promote the vaccine to young clubgoers, saying her unvaccinated friends “are actually going out more.”

“LIV is using their image and platform to spread that incentive that, ‘Hey, it’s cool to party, but it’s also cool to be vaccinated.’ I think it puts people in a more comfortable situation,” she said.

Dr. Leonardo Alonso, an emergency room physician in Jacksonville where the outbreak is especially rampant, said he's seeing large numbers of healthy, young and middle-aged patients coming in with COVID pneumonia and alarmingly low oxygen readings.

“The variant is more virulent,” he said. “I didn’t see anywhere near the numbers of young people so hypoxic and sick last year," he said, noting many are requiring additional oxygen.