'Free Solo' filmmakers swap peaks for depths in 'The Rescue'

The documentary isn't the only version of the story. On the fiction side, there has already been 2019's little-seen “The Cave,” which featured diver Jim Warny playing himself. Rights to the boys' stories were sold to Netflix, which is plotting a miniseries for 2022. To be released next year by MGM, Ron Howard is also making a drama titled “Thirteen Lives,” with Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton.

National Geographic, though, owned the rights to the divers' stories. One thing “The Rescue” thoroughly captures is just how difficult it was to find and reach the boys, and harder still to come up with a plausible path of rescue. Expecting fatalities, on day 16, with the threat of monsoons that would further submerge the cave, the cave divers swam each child out, one at a time, while they were sedated.

For those who casually followed the ordeal, “The Rescue” brings home just how anxious and nail-biting the plot was.