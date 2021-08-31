Friends, fellow lifeguards remember teen killed by lightning

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Friends and fellow lifeguards sat on the beach and sobbed Tuesday at the spot where a 19-year-old lifeguard was killed by lightning a day earlier, the second on-duty death of a teenage lifeguard in New Jersey in less than two weeks and a stark reminder of just how dangerous the job can be.

They hugged each other, cried, and looked out to sea as flowers piled up at the base of the lifeguard stand where Keith Pinto was killed by a bolt of lightning Monday afternoon.

Michael Cordiano of Toms River worked with Pinto as a lifeguard — but had a day off on Monday. He recalled his friend and cross-country running teammate as “a great kid, really funny.”

“He never failed to bring a smile to the room; he was always the life of the party,” Cordiano said. "He was a great partner on the beach. He took it really seriously. He always had the people in the water's safety (in mind). He knew he had to protect them; that was his job and he did a good job at it. It almost feels unreal; I was just with him a couple of days ago.”