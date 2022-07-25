From 'an attempted coup' to chaos, 10 searing moments of Jan. 6 | Hot off the Wire bonus podcast

Through eight hearings, 20 live witnesses and dozens of hours of recorded testimony, the House Jan. 6 committee has focused its case squarely on former President Donald Trump. The committee has disclosed stunning evidence about the Capitol insurrection over six weeks of hearings. It has laid out in vivid detail what it calls an “attempted coup” by Trump as he desperately sought to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Culling material from more than 1,000 witnesses, lawmakers have shown that officials inside the government fought Trump’s schemes at every turn, calling them “nuts” and “unhinged.” From jaw-dropping testimony to shocking video and never-before-seen documents, revelations came fast during the tightly scripted hearings.
This special edition of Hot off the Wire compiles 10 notable moments from the hearings.
In Moment 1, Chairman Bennie Thompson launches the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings.
In Moment 2, Caroline Edwards testifies about the brutal violence she saw and experienced on Jan. 6 as one of the first Capitol Police officers attacked.
In Moment 3,William Barr, former attorney general, recounts telling President Trump repeatedly that his claims of widespread voter fraud were without merit.
In Moment 4, former White House aides recount Trump’s call to Vice President Pence the morning of January 6 demanding that he somehow prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.
In Moment 5, Vice President Pence is frantically evacuated from the Capitol as the mob closed in.
In Moment 6, Rusty Bowers, Arizona’s House speaker, recounts how President Trump asked him directly to appoint alternate electors saying he had won the state of Arizona and not Joe Biden.
In Moment 7, former Georgia elections worker, Ruby Freeman, discusses how her life was changed after Trump and his allies placed her and her daughter at the center of baseless election fraud allegations.
In Moment 8, former official Richard Donoghue discusses the danger for the country from Trump's attempt to have the Department of Justice send a letter to key swing states urging them to reconsider their election results.
In Moment 9, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson recounts how she heard Trump demand that security be eased the morning of Jan. 6 even after learning that people attending his rally were armed. She also discusses Trump's determination to get to the Capitol as the insurrection was unfolding.
In Moment 10, the committee painstakingly reconstructed a December 18, 2020 meeting at the White House where outside advisers to Trump who were pushing election fraud claims clashed with White House lawyers and others who were telling him to give up the fight.
—The Associated Press with narration by Terry Lipshetz from Lee's Digital Content Center
Turns out, Jan. 6 was more than just the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. It was the culmination, but also the start, of a challenge for American democracy. The House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021 has shown how the deadly Capitol attack was sparked when the incumbent president, Donald Trump, refused to cede the election to Joe Biden. Trump spent weeks trying to overturn his defeat and summoned supporters on Jan. 6 to finish the job. Trump still refused on Jan. 7 to say the presidential election was over. The Jan. 6 committee cannot charge anyone with crimes, but it has produced a public record for history.
11 searing moments of Jan. 6: From 'an attempted coup' to chaos