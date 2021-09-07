From battlefield to Tokyo: Combat vets vie at Paralympics

But his world is small: a quiet house on a quiet street in Orlando, Florida.

His 7-year-old daughter, who he loves so much it almost hurts, only lives with him part-time. His relationship with her mother turned bad long ago. Much of his family lives far away.

Puertas, 34, lost both his legs in September 2006 as he patrolled a crowded Baghdad neighborhood. His legs were severed when a massive IED blasted through his armored vehicle.

He’s matter of fact about his injuries -- “In the Paralympics everybody has a story. There’s always some guy whose story is worse.” But the first years were rough.

There was the time he destroyed a computer at Walter Reed. Then he destroyed another. There were rivers of vodka and rum.

But even as he struggled emotionally, he began working out. First it was 10-mile runs to get himself in shape. Later it was sprinting.

He stopped for a few years -- a time he doesn’t want to talk about -- but came back to the sport a few years ago.

“It became a part of me. The training and the running. The ritual. Waking up. Going to the track,” he said.