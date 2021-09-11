From COVID to Ida: Louisiana's marginalized 'see no way out'

“The government is really disconnected from what it’s like for people who have little to no safety net,” said Maggie Harris, a grassroots organizer who created a fundraiser for Blunt. “You marginalize people, you don’t pay them enough, they have health problems and aren’t insured, you offer little cash assistance or rent assistance, and you allow them to be evicted.

"The message that people get is their lives are expendable.”

As Ida approached, Blunt evacuated to a hotel. She could afford only a short stay and had to return to Chalmette, despite warnings not to go back to humid cities without power.

Her apartment was pitch black. Ida had blown in the windows of her upstairs bedroom. Beds, clothing and furniture were waterlogged. She’d spent her last dollars getting to the hotel.

“It’s like I’ve got to start all over again,” Blunt said, sobbing as she surveyed her first floor, where she sleeps since the bedroom is uninhabitable. “Every time I get a step ahead, I get pushed back down. And I’m tired. I don’t see no way out.”