Frozen yogurt shop's sales spike after Meghan names it in Oprah interview

LOS ANGELES — Few customers trickle into frozen yogurt shop Humphrey Yogart on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
But don't let the bad-weather foot traffic fool you. The creamery has seen a major spike in attention and sales since Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, name-checked it during her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"I've been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess. I've always just still been Meghan," she said during her candid conversation, which aired Sunday in the United States.
"Thank God I had that life experience. Thank God I had known the value of working. My first job was when I was 13 at a frozen yogurt shop called Humphrey Yogart."
More than two decades later, the fro-yo store named after silver-screen icon Humphrey Bogart is still open for business, just not at the location where Meghan was employed. According to the shop's publicist, Greg Rogers, the duchess worked at a Los Angeles mall site that has since closed.
But the Humphrey Yogart in Sherman Oaks is still standing. Its ties to the duchess aren't advertised anywhere on-site, but that hasn't stopped curious patrons from visiting in recent days with burning questions: What was she like? What's her favorite flavor? Was she fired?
"Shockingly, there are a lot of people who have been doing that — wanting to get the flavor or whatever else," Rogers said during a phone call with The Times. "I get it. I see why it's interesting to people because ... it's a silly name and it's a random reference."
For the record, Meghan was not fired from Humphrey Yogart.
Other than that, the store has little to no information about Meghan's reputation as an employee. In 1994, the future duchess was one of about 80 staffers at six locations, and owner Paula Sheftel has no recollection of her. But she was flattered by the shout-out, Rogers relayed, and is in the process of contacting Meghan to thank her.
Before Meghan and Harry's intimate sit-down with Winfrey drew more than 17 million viewers, Rogers estimated that a typical Monday for the last remaining Humphrey Yogart would bring in about 30 customers. This Monday morning alone, the shop clocked about 200.
"Some of that information came out around her engagement (to Harry) — that she had worked at Humphrey Yogart — and we had a few people come in," Rogers recalled, "but not nearly like after this."