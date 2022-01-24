Frustrated nurse leaves hospital job to drive 18-wheeler

Leah Gorham took a 12-week training class to become a truck driver.
Courtesy Leah Gorham
After years of caring for surgery patients at a Canadian hospital, a veteran nurse has left the profession to start a new,
high-demand career as a long-haul truck driver.
Leah Gorham, 42, said she loved being a nurse but frustrations over persistent staff shortages -- which she said started before the Covid-19 pandemic -- and a lack of advancement led her to look for new opportunities.
Her boyfriend, who's also a truck driver and an independent owner-operator, suggested she might like life on the open road.
Keep scrolling for a ranking of the occupations expected to grow the most over the next decade
"I was just going to regret my career being where it was and not being able to advance was really maddening to me," Gorham told CNN. "So I just I needed to do something else."
Gorham's career change comes as the trucking industry struggles to fill a huge number of vacancies to help shore up
the struggling supply chain. In October, the American Trucking Associations said the industry was short a record 80,000 drivers.
Gorham enrolled in a 12-week truck-driving program last October, spending almost $8,000 ($10,000 Canadian) to get her license.
Now she and her boyfriend drive together.
Leah Gorham was an LPN for almost 16 years.
Courtesy Leah Gorham
"Eventually, we're going to be trading off like, I'm going to sleep when he's driving, but right now, while I'm still training ... it's almost like we're one independent super-driver," she said.
Gorham talked to CNN from a truck stop in Tom Brooks, Virginia, on Wednesday where the couple had stopped on the way to South Carolina. They were headed back north on Friday to haul a load of tires to Quebec and will then make a run to Indiana.
Before she started driving, Gorham hadn't traveled much, or even left New Brunswick Province very often over the past 20 years.
Now, she's getting to see a lot of the US and Canada from the cab of the 18-wheeler.
Gorham was inspired to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN) by the healthcare workers who cared for her dad, who died of pancreatic cancer at 40.
"It was something that I just took off with, and I absolutely loved it and for a long time," she said. "I couldn't even imagine doing anything else."
Gorham worked at St. John Regional Hospital in New Brunswick for almost 16 years in neurosurgery and then general surgery. She applied to go back to school for her bachelor's degree, so she could become a registered nurse, but her applications kept getting rejected.
Gorham said she'd gotten about as high as she could on the career ladder without upgrading her qualifications.
The New Brunswick government
has been working to increase the number of available nursing school seats in the province, and a 2019 report by the Department of Health predicted a shortage of 130 nurses per year over the next 10 years -- and that was before the strains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Leah Gorham is seeing a lot more of the US and Canada from behind the wheel.
Courtesy Leah Gorham
"This nursing problem has been there my entire career, Gorham said. "The pandemic is just showing the real stress of the situation."
The New Brunswick Nurses Union
told the CBC, a CNN news partner, the province has 1,000 registered nurse vacancies between nursing homes and the regional health authorities.
The union said there's also a shortage of some 300 licensed practical nurses, the CBC reported.
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer,
Dr. Theresa Tam, said Friday the infections from the Omicron variant may have peaked nationally.
"However, daily hospital and ICU numbers are still rising steeply, and many hospitals across Canada are under intense strain,"
Tam said.
Gorham said the staff shortage was hard on everyone and "there was no end in sight."
But Gorham does miss nursing and the people she worked with and has tremendous respect for the hard work they do. She's kept her license on an inactive status, so she could go back to nursing.
"I do have time to see [if] maybe I want to go back casually or something like that just to maintain my license because, I put my time in I did really love it," she said.
But for now, she's really happy behind the wheel.
Gorham's only gotten one paycheck so far, but said it was more than she got at her old job.
"What we're interested in is sort of having the freedom and not pushing that real hard and still living," she said. "It's sort of just a balance. We don't need to be rich over this."
Gorham said driving is more relaxed than the hectic, always-on-the-go life at the hospital, but maneuvering the massive, 13-speed vehicle presents new challenges.
"It is not anything like my standard car," she said. "There's a lot of hazards involved in it. I find a lot of people are unaware how difficult it really is."
The occupations expected to grow the most over the next decade
Occupations Expected to Grow the Most Over the Next Decade
Photo Credit: Aunging / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reshaped the U.S. labor market in many ways. Many
low-wage jobs in fields like retail and hospitality were lost early in the pandemic and have not come back, while throughout the pandemic, there has been strong demand for health workers in response to the pandemic and technology specialists who can support an increasingly virtual economy. The unemployment rate remains elevated, but many industries are facing labor shortages and millions of workers have been leaving their jobs voluntarily in a phenomenon that has come to be known as “ The Great Resignation.”
In some cases, the pandemic has been an accelerant of labor trends that were already underway, like increasing automation and digitalization of jobs. In others, post-pandemic shifts in the labor force will have less to do with the effects of the pandemic than with underlying demographic and economic trends. This complicated set of factors is evident in recent
projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which estimated that total U.S. employment will grow 7.7% between now and 2030—but only by 1.7% when excluding the economy’s recovery from pandemic-related job loss.
One of the demographic trends driving shifts in the workforce is the aging of the population. The Baby Boomers, those Americans born between 1946 and 1964, number more than 75 million and were the largest generation in U.S. history until the Millennials came along. The Boomers have until recently tended to represent the largest sections of the labor force and are
working later into life than previous generations. As a result, those aged 55+ are expected to represent around a quarter of the workforce for at least the next decade.
Shutterstock
The number of workers over 55 is projected to more than double between 2000 and 2030
But the aging of the Baby Boomer generation will have more widespread effects on jobs and the economy as well. Eventually, as this generation ages out of the workforce into retirement, more companies will have vacancies and potentially find themselves
struggling to fill positions that the Boomers once occupied. This scenario will put pressure on many employers but could also position younger workers for greater job opportunities. A larger population of elderly Americans will also bring greater strains on healthcare, so more of the economy will need to be oriented around supporting older Americans in their later years of life.
The latter trend is one of the primary reasons why health and human service occupations are projected to be among the fastest-growing fields in the years ahead. Healthcare support jobs are the top field for growth, with a total projected growth rate of 23.1% between 2020 and 2030. The related fields of community and social service and healthcare practitioners are also near the top of the list, with growth rates of 12.4% and 10.8%, respectively.
Fastest growing major occupational groups include healthcare tech
One of the other major growth fields is computer and mathematical positions, a category that includes professions like programming, data science, software development, and network and systems administration. As more of society and the economy become dependent on technology, these positions are poised for rapid growth. In addition to good job prospects, computer and mathematical positions also offer some of the
best compensation of any occupational group, with a median wage of more than $91,000.
At the individual occupation level, health-related and technology-related professions are unsurprisingly among the fastest-growing. But two of the top three individual occupations for growth are in the lower-growth category of installation, maintenance, and repair occupations:
wind turbine service technicians and solar photovoltaic installers. The field of renewable energy has seen significant growth in recent years and is likely to continue as the costs of renewables decline, consumer demand increases, and the transition to lower-carbon energy sources takes on greater urgency. For job-seekers interested in reliable jobs and growth opportunities in the years ahead, a career in wind or solar energy may be one of the best options out there.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
program. To identify the fastest growing occupations over the next decade, researchers at Employment Projections Smartest Dollar reported the projected percentage change in employment between 2020 and 2030, excluding occupations with greater-than-average drops in employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the occupations expected to grow the most over the next decade.
15. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers
Photo Credit: mojo cp / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 27.4% Projected employment change (total): 7,400 Employment (2020): 27,100 Employment (2030): 34,500 Median annual wage (2020): $57,740 Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
Shutterstock
14. Animal trainers
Photo Credit: mezzotint / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 28.5% Projected employment change (total): 17,200 Employment (2020): 60,200 Employment (2030): 77,400 Median annual wage (2020): $31,520 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
Shutterstock
13. Speech-language pathologists
Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 28.7% Projected employment change (total): 45,400 Employment (2020): 158,100 Employment (2030): 203,500 Median annual wage (2020): $80,480 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
Shutterstock
12. Logisticians
Photo Credit: Kzenon / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 29.5% Projected employment change (total): 56,400 Employment (2020): 191,000 Employment (2030): 247,300 Median annual wage (2020): $76,270 Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Shutterstock
11. Epidemiologists
Photo Credit: anyaivanova / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 29.6% Projected employment change (total): 2,300 Employment (2020): 7,800 Employment (2030): 10,200 Median annual wage (2020): $74,560 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
Shutterstock
10. Physician assistants
Photo Credit: Stokkete / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 31.0% Projected employment change (total): 40,100 Employment (2020): 129,400 Employment (2030): 169,500 Median annual wage (2020): $115,390 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
Shutterstock
9. Data scientists and mathematical science occupations
Photo Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 31.4% Projected employment change (total): 19,800 Employment (2020): 63,200 Employment (2030): 83,000 Median annual wage (2020): $98,230 Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Shutterstock
8. Medical and health services managers
Photo Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 32.5% Projected employment change (total): 139,600 Employment (2020): 429,800 Employment (2030): 569,400 Median annual wage (2020): $104,280 Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Shutterstock
7. Home health and personal care aides
Photo Credit: Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 32.6% Projected employment change (total): 1,129,900 Employment (2020): 3,470,700 Employment (2030): 4,600,600 Median annual wage (2020): $27,080 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
Shutterstock
6. Information security analysts
Photo Credit: SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 33.3% Projected employment change (total): 47,100 Employment (2020): 141,200 Employment (2030): 188,300 Median annual wage (2020): $103,590 Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Shutterstock
5. Statisticians
Photo Credit: MIND AND I / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 35.4% Projected employment change (total): 14,900 Employment (2020): 42,000 Employment (2030): 56,900 Median annual wage (2020): $92,270 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
Shutterstock
4. Physical therapist assistants
Photo Credit: Photographee.eu / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 35.4% Projected employment change (total): 33,200 Employment (2020): 93,800 Employment (2030): 126,900 Median annual wage (2020): $59,770 Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
Shutterstock
3. Solar photovoltaic installers
Photo Credit: anatoliy gleb / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 52.1% Projected employment change (total): 6,100 Employment (2020): 11,800 Employment (2030): 17,900 Median annual wage (2020): $46,470 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
Shutterstock
2. Nurse practitioners
Photo Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 52.2% Projected employment change (total): 114,900 Employment (2020): 220,300 Employment (2030): 335,200 Median annual wage (2020): $111,680 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
Shutterstock
1. Wind turbine service technicians
Photo Credit: Aunging / Shutterstock
Projected employment change (percent): 68.2% Projected employment change (total): 4,700 Employment (2020): 6,900 Employment (2030): 11,700 Median annual wage (2020): $56,230 Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
Shutterstock
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!