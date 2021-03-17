Fueled by fans, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ hits HBO Max

“It’s the journey of the team coming together. To be able to explore each member of that team and who they are and what their struggles are in this format? We wouldn’t have been able to do that (for theaters),” Deborah Snyder said. “Now we really get this really immersive journey that we get to go on with the characters. And I think at the end it’s more fulfilling. We care about them more because you see where they’ve come from.”

Deborah Snyder said that it “still doesn’t feel super real.” It’s mere weeks since they’ve finished it. And it’s also the closing of a chapter. Although the Snyders were some of the main architects of the modern DC universe going back to 2013’s “Man of Steel” and behind the casting of people like Gadot and Momoa, they are moving on to different things, like Netflix’s “Army of the Dead,” which comes out in May. And the DC world is going on without them.

The Snyders remain immensely grateful for the fans, but not just because of their passion for getting the Snyder Cut released. After their daughter’s death, they decided to be public about the fact that it was suicide and to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (ASFP).