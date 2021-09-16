Fulton board gets new chair as Georgia reviews its elections

Pitts, who has often traded barbs with the secretary of state, said Woolard is a longtime public servant who's well qualified for the role. He accused Raffensperger of “playing political games.”

“I wish we had a Secretary of State who cared as much about Fulton County’s voters as he did about winning his upcoming primary, but unfortunately we do not," Pitts said. "Thankfully, here in Fulton County, we now have Ms. Woolard to fill the void where his leadership has failed.”

Commissioner Lee Morris, a Republican, said he asked Woolard about her work for Fair Fight, and she said she did not do any actual lobbying for the group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“All she really did was introduce some folks from here to there,” Morris said.