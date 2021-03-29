Funeral Mass celebrated Monday for slain Colorado officer

DENVER (AP) — A Roman Catholic funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday for a Colorado police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman had opened fire.

The traditional Latin Mass for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, was scheduled to begin at noon MDT at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver with limited seating because of COVID-19 restrictions. The service will also be available on a livestream provided by the Archdiocese of Denver that will also be shown on television stations.

Talley's family will attend the service but has asked that they not be shown during the Mass, which will be conducted in the style that pre-dated reforms made by the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s, the archdiocese said.

According to police, Talley led an initial team of officers into the store on March 22 within 30 seconds of arriving and the suspect, later identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, shot at the officers, killing Talley.

“No other individuals were shot or killed after these brave officers engaged the suspect,” police said in a tweet last week.