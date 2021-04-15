Funeral of US Capitol Officer William Evans underway

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Under a steady rain, the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans was carried into a Massachusetts church on Thursday as dozens of state police troopers stood in the street and saluted.

Mourners followed the casket into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams for a private funeral Mass, which was to be followed by burial at Bellevue Cemetery — where Evans will be laid to rest beside his father, Howard.

Several residents stood under umbrellas nearby. Residents who wanted to pay their respects could also do so by gathering on Park Street in Adams at 1 p.m. for the funeral procession, according to a statement from the town.

Evans, 41, was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg and was a graduate of Drury High School and Western New England University in Springfield. He had served with the U.S. Capitol Police since 2003.

He was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate.