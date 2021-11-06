Game on: 9-foot video game joystick takes record as world's largest

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) video game joystick made of wood, rubber and steel has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 as the largest.
Dartmouth College professor Mary Flanagan created the giant controller — nearly 14 times the size of an original classic Atari controller — in 2006 to celebrate her childhood experience of "maniacally" playing Atari 2600 video games.
She also wanted to see what it would be like when a single-player experience becomes collaborative: It takes at least two people to operate the joystick and push the button to play classic Atari games such as "Centipede" and "Breakout."
"To have this common pop culture artifact just erupt in the middle of a space and allow people to play something familiar, yet not familiar, was exciting," said Flanagan, an artist who is chair of Dartmouth's Film and Media Studies and the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor in Digital Humanities.
The joystick, which toured Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, is now part of the permanent collection of ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000, and more of this week's weirdest news
Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000
NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.
The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency.
The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.
The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home ... featuring completely open living space," with a loft and “ready to finish basement," and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.
Several unusual homes in the Boston area's hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston's famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000.
After vote ends in tie, candidates to draw straws, basically
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A ranked choice ballot where numbers were crunched by a computer ended in a tie in a City Council race, so the contest will be decided with a low-tech solution — basically, drawing straws.
The election will be settled in public, in front of Portland City Hall, when lots — something such as random straws — are drawn on Thursday. Officials had not decided by Wednesday afternoon what would serve as the lots.
Portland is one of a handful of cities that uses ranked voting for local races. The method allows voters to prioritize candidates in races where there are more than two people running. If no one gets more than 50% of the total vote, second-choice votes come into play.
The Tuesday race for an at-large council seat resulted in a numeric tie between Roberto Rodriguez and Brandon Mazer, city officials said. The two candidates both had 8,529 votes after the votes were calculated in a four-way race, officials said.
The Portland charter says the city clerk must now determine the winner in public by drawing lots.
Giant 'corpse plant' draws crowds in Southern California
ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — The bloom of a giant and stinky Sumatran flower nicknamed the “corpse plant” because it smells like a dead body is drawing huge crowds to a Southern California botanical garden.
The bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum plant began Sunday afternoon at the San Diego Botanic Gardens in Encinitas. By Monday morning, timed-entry tickets had sold out, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
More than 5,000 people were expected to visit the garden by Tuesday evening.
The bloom of the “corpse plant” lasts just 48 hours and during its peak it emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies that help its pollination process.
The blooming flower's “rotting corpse smell that was so thick and heavy you could cut it with a knife,” said John Connors, horticulture manager for the San Diego Botanic Gardens.
Errant monkey captivates crowd in Puerto Rico's capital
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — With necks craned and eyes shielded from the sun, dozens of people gathered Wednesday around a towering eucalyptus tree in the heart of Puerto Rico’s bustling capital for a most unusual sight: a rhesus macaque monkey on the loose.
It was first spotted clinging to the tree’s branches Tuesday morning. Firefighters and other officials struggled to coax the monkey off the tree as the crowd offered suggestions.
“Give it some lunch to make it come down!” one man yelled.
“It’s too fat to come down!” retorted a woman nearby.
“Oh my gosh, it must be scared,” chimed in a third person.
When the first call reporting the monkey came in Tuesday morning, Ramón Luis Marcano, a lieutenant with the island’s Department of Natural Resources, did not believe it.
The caller reported the animal was in a tree on a busy, three-lane street that crosses the Santurce neighborhood in the capital of San Juan. “And I’m like, ‘Where?’”
He went to the scene with doubts, but there it was: a juvenile male rhesus macaque, which is native to south, central and southeast Asia.
“This is not normal,” Marcano said on Wednesday as he observed workers from his agency place a ladder between the tree and the rooftop of a nearby apartment and filled a cage with water, oranges and bananas to lure the monkey.
But the monkey refused to budge further, moving up and down the tree at times to the delight of the crowd below that included students, security guards and waiters.
“Look! Look! It’s moving! There it goes! There it goes!” yelled one woman as she pointed upward.
Police directed traffic as drivers slowed down to try to catch a glimpse of the monkey, which remained largely hidden by leaves and branches.
Marcano said he has no idea where the monkey came from. Rhesus macaques, often descended from escapees from research projects, have been found on Puerto Rico's main island and hundreds of them populate Cayo Santiago, a tiny island off Puerto Rico’s southeast coast, where they are allowed to roam free.
But they're very rare in urban areas — let alone on busy streets far from fruit trees and other sources of food. The only food available along that stretch of road where the monkey was located is a high-end food truck park and a handful of small, indoor cafeterias.
Rhesus macaques are omnivores and considered one of the least friendly monkeys. They have reddish faces and bottoms and live between 20 to 40 years in captivity. They also can transmit the herpes B virus to humans, who can die from it if they don't receive immediate treatment.
Marcano said that once the monkey is captured, it will be taken to a veterinarian and later placed with other rhesus macaques at the Dr. Juan A. Rivera Zoo in the western city of Mayaguez. The zoo has been the target of recent complaints and demands that it close following allegations of injuries and inhumane killings.
Picture and videos of the monkey filled social media, with the animal drawing ever-more attention while staunchly staying in the tree.
“I feel bad for it, honestly,” said Stephen Hoppe, a 34-year-old business owner who shot a video of the monkey. “I imagine it’s terrified. ... Everyone is wondering where it came from.”