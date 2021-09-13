Game show 'The Price Is Right' celebrates its 50th season

“We’ve really been able to keep up with the trend of new prizes and what people want today. But it’s still the same game show — you still need to know the price of that laptop or that iPhone,” says Rachel Reynolds, a model from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who joined the show in 2003.

Contestants are mostly regular people, nursing aides or home renovators or book store managers. “Good luck, man,” current host Drew Carey will say. Or, “Let’s see those great prizes back there, Heather.” They are overjoyed to be there. One recently wore a partially bedazzled T-shirt that said: “Drew, Let’s party like it’s $19.99.”

The dozens of games — from Double Prices to Five Price Tags and Plinko — test the receipt-minded prices of things like a 12-ounce tin of corned beef, a pair of stainless steel patio heaters and a six-night stay in Philadelphia with a cheesesteak tour. The show is so kind that even contestants who make it on stage but don't get to play a pricing game leave with a $300 consolation prize.

To celebrate its milestone, the show this week will feature a game each day where contestants can win up to $1 million. A two-hour primetime special on Sept. 30 will include a look back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes and a salute to Barker.