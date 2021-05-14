Gas in plastic bags, fake Snapple caps and more: Here's a look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users also shared years-old photos of people standing in line with red gas cans along with claims that they were taken recently. One photo viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook was taken in Seaford, New York, in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Another was taken in Miami in preparation for Hurricane Irma in 2017.

— Beatrice Dupuy and Ali Swenson

Video of fake funeral was not taken amid current Gaza fighting

CLAIM: A video shows a fake funeral staged recently in Gaza.

THE FACTS: The video of a staged funeral is not recent or from Gaza — it circulated widely online in March 2020.

Amid escalating violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas, social media users shared the video to falsely claim that Palestinians were staging funerals to gain sympathy. On Thursday, Israel said it was massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory, as the two bitter enemies plunged closer to all-out war, The Associated Press reported.