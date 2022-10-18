 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Gas prices falling but remain high; Biden vows abortion legislation; Apollo 9 astronaut McDivitt dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The national average for a gallon of gas was $3.87 a gallon on Tuesday, five cents cheaper than a week ago but still high. The White House rejected claims that President Joe Biden's efforts to lower gas prices is an attempt to boost Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so a plant in Syria could remain open, a case the Justice Department describes as the first of its kind. Lafarge has agreed to pay fines of $91 million and forfeit $687 million.

A small plane has crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire.

Police in eastern Oklahoma say that 67-year-old Joe Kennedy, wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men, has been arrested in Florida.

People are also reading…

A new report finds preliminary agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian’s high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations hit the hardest.

Iranian Elnaz Rekabi competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she competed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering. Farsi-language media outside of Iran have warned that she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home.

Defending national champion South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25 women's basketball poll.

President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law.

The NASA astronaut who commanded the Apollo 9 mission has died. NASA said Monday that James McDivitt died last week in Tucson, Arizona, at age 93.

The media organization Semafor launched Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story. The much-publicized news site is the brainchild of Ben Smith, former media columnist at The New York Times, and Justin Smith, ex-CEO of Bloomberg Media.

This has not been a good week for Liz Truss. Britain's prime minister is powerless, humiliated, labeled a “ghost” prime minister and compared unfavorably to a head of lettuce. Truss is scrambling to recover her grasp on power after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid meltdown on the financial markets.

Watch Now: Cat rescued from damaged building in Kyiv, and more of today's top videos

Watch as rescuers in Kyiv save a cat trapped in a building damaged by Russian airstrikes, the famous Hollywood sign is being refurbished for its 100th anniversary, and more of today's top videos.

Rescuers in Kyiv save cat trapped in building damaged by Russian airstrikes
World

Rescuers in Kyiv save cat trapped in building damaged by Russian airstrikes

  • Updated
  • 0

Russia’s renewed offensive in Ukraine is hard for more than just its human residents. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Hollywood sign refurbished ahead of its 100th anniversary
National

Hollywood sign refurbished ahead of its 100th anniversary

  • Updated
  • 0

An unmissable symbol of cinema and the American dream, perched on the hills of Los Angeles, the "Hollywood" sign is getting a makeover for its…

Rare pink dolphins rescued from shallow water in Bolivia
World

Rare pink dolphins rescued from shallow water in Bolivia

  • 0

In a Joint effort between governments and foundations, two pink dolphins are given a second chance. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Incredible Lego Lamborghini unveiled at Paris motor show
World

Incredible Lego Lamborghini unveiled at Paris motor show

  • 0

Attention car people and Lego lovers, this Lamborghini is indeed real. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

US midterms: The 10 key races that will decide fate of the Senate
National

US midterms: The 10 key races that will decide fate of the Senate

  • Updated
  • 0

With 35 Senate seats up for grabs, Republicans are pushing to regain control of the chamber to frustrate Biden’s agenda.

Mysterious volcano like sand mound growing at bottom of South Dakota lake
National

Mysterious volcano like sand mound growing at bottom of South Dakota lake

  • 0

Is it an underwater spring or something else? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Lion undergoes allergy test at Perth Zoo in Australia
World

Lion undergoes allergy test at Perth Zoo in Australia

  • Updated
  • 0

Footage released by the zoo shows seven-year-old lioness Uzuri being examined by a veterinary team under general anesthetic.

Hair-raising moment captured as elephant charges at group of tourists
World

Hair-raising moment captured as elephant charges at group of tourists

  • Updated
  • 0

Safari rule #36 - if the elephant starts charging you, run. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Increased generosity with money linked to early signs of Alzheimer's

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News