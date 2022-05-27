Gas prices not deterring holiday travel, Texas school shooting among week's top stories | Hot off the Wire podcast

Memorial Day honors the military personnel who have died while serving in the the United States armed forces and is observed on the last Monday of May.

The 3-day weekend also serves as the unofficial start of summer as many Americans begin to travel with the school year winding down and temperatures on the rise.

Temperatures haven’t been the only thing rising as gas prices continue to increase at record levels. Those prices, however, were not expected to deter drivers as Triple A was predicting record numbers of people to travel by car this weekend. More on gas prices from The Associated Press.

The biggest story of the week came on Tuesday out of Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman stormed into Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two teachers. It was the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

The massacre in Uvalde was the deadliest since December 2012, when 20 first graders and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut by a gunman who had just killed his mother.

And for more in-depth coverage, please download our May 25th standalone episode called: Details of the Texas school shooting, deadliest since Sandy Hook.

We continue to inch closer to November’s midterm elections.

In Pennsylvania there is a recount as just 910 votes separated the two leading candidates in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. The tight race is between celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. The winner will take on Democrat John Fetterman in November.

We have highlights from additional contests during Tuesday’s latest round of primaries.

In other national news, President Joe Biden signed a policing executive order on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death and a panel has recommended renaming of army bases.

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to testify and census data has revealed that the nation’s biggest cities have been shrinking.

Besides gas prices addressed at the top of this show, the state of the economy remains a concern with overall prices at record highs. A poll revealed that support for punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine has decreased as concern of the economy has increased. We also look at the latest economic and unemployment reports.

Several stories of note regarding the environment. There was a debate about the future of energy at the World Economic Forum. California may have new water restrictions. And scientists are predicting a busy hurricane season.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted three months with no end in sight. Ukraine’s president continued his plea for more support. Russia demanded sanctions be lifted. And a diplomat quit his post in protest. Those stories and others.

In other international news, President Biden raised eyebrows Monday when he responded about possible defense of Taiwan. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed an investigation into parties during the pandemic. And billionaires are being asked to step up support for the world’s hungry.

It was a busy week in the world of entertainment. Ray Liotta died and a two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey was charged with sexual assault. Bruce Springsteen is heading back on the road while Aerosmith had to pause performances. Major cast changes are coming for Saturday Night Live, Angela Lansbury will be honored and a new round of complaints about a Netflix comedy special.

There were several big health stories this week. Besides vaccine and other coronavirus updates, we look at the spread of monkeypox, a peanut butter recall and liver disease in children. More from the AP.

Finally, several stories of note regarding social media. A federal appeals court ruled against a Florida law and Twitter was hit with a fine over privacy concerns. Misinformation spread during the Texas shooting. And a law student has turned to TikTok to help migrants understand the immigration system.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

