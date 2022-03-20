U.S. gas prices are hitting new records every day. Check out average gas prices today and compare to the past in these three graphics.
Gas prices: Track how they're changing in our state and nation
High gas prices have been frustrating American drivers for months — and now, the war in Ukraine is pushing oil and gas costs into a new gear.
Inflation has become an ongoing financial strain for millions of Americans filling up at the gas station, lined up at a grocery checkout lane, shopping for clothes, bargaining for a car or paying monthly rent.
But gas prices vary widely from state to state because of different taxes and regulations, as well as the local cost of doing business. Take a look for yourself.